abrdn plc Acquires 2,069 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 383,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $25,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 26.6% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 69.3% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 30.2% during the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,551,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,036,000 after acquiring an additional 359,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

NYSE:TTE opened at $66.03 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $69.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

