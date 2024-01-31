abrdn plc Acquires 2,758 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

abrdn plc grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.15% of FactSet Research Systems worth $25,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.79, for a total transaction of $1,358,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,782.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.79, for a total transaction of $1,358,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,782.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristina W. Karnovsky sold 1,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.75, for a total value of $613,865.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,662.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,176 shares of company stock valued at $7,349,826 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $479.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $461.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.02. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $479.70.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FDS

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.