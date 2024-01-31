abrdn plc Acquires 30,311 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,311 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.17% of Trimble worth $22,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 86,928.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,625,000 after buying an additional 4,089,901 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,931,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Trimble by 131.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,550,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Trimble by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,946,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,650 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Trimble from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $62.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.30.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $957.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.41 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,925,723.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,925,723.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Peek purchased 10,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,799,973.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,428 shares of company stock worth $781,087. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

