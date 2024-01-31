abrdn plc Acquires 7,373 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 526,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $29,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Barclays upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.17.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.6 %

FIS opened at $63.15 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $79.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.86.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

