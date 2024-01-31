abrdn plc Boosts Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,774 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.14% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $28,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764,492 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,700,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50,574.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after buying an additional 1,120,732 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth $77,091,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC opened at $69.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.09 and a 200 day moving average of $72.62.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Consumer Edge cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.