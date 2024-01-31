abrdn plc Boosts Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

abrdn plc lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,339 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.11% of Restaurant Brands International worth $24,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $78.68 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.99 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.38.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,385.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,334.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,385.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,934. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

