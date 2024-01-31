abrdn plc Cuts Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

abrdn plc lessened its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 438,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,743 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.42% of Parsons worth $23,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,931,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,028 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,333,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,684,000 after purchasing an additional 108,784 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,040,000 after purchasing an additional 48,420 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 955,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,765,000 after purchasing an additional 366,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 791,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,098,000 after purchasing an additional 209,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. Parsons Co. has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $67.12.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSN. Truist Financial raised their price target on Parsons from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parsons presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

