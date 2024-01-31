abrdn plc Cuts Stock Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,704 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.76% of CONMED worth $23,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $140.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

CONMED Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CNMD opened at $94.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.97. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $88.01 and a twelve month high of $138.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $252,839.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,925.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $122,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $252,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,925.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

