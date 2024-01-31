abrdn plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,992 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 1.12% of Materion worth $23,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Materion during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Materion by 948.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Materion during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Materion during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Materion by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $119.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.43 and a 200-day moving average of $110.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.13. Materion Co. has a twelve month low of $84.23 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.02). Materion had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $403.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.58 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Materion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

