abrdn plc Cuts Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,601 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.17% of Ventas worth $28,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 86.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 184.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 421.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTR opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $53.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,704.70, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 18,018.02%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Ventas in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

