abrdn plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 390,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129,688 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.80% of Cogent Communications worth $24,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 997,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,142,000 after buying an additional 75,658 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 55,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 29.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 11.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

In other news, Director Blake Bath sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $25,393.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,047. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blake Bath sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $25,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,790 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,256 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $77.62 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.24 and its 200 day moving average is $67.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.42.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $275.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading

