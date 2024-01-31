abrdn plc Grows Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 55.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,409 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.41% of Axcelis Technologies worth $22,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $3,083,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 284.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 17,710 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth about $273,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $133.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.70. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.28 and a 1 year high of $201.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.26. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $65,215.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at $542,197.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

