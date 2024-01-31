abrdn plc Has $22.20 Million Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,199 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.53% of Fox Factory worth $22,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FOXF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 21.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth about $946,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Stock Down 2.6 %

Fox Factory stock opened at $64.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $127.54.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $331.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.68 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 17.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.43.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

