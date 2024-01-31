abrdn plc Has $22.25 Million Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,605 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.35% of Texas Roadhouse worth $22,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60,364 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $774,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,735. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,991 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $126.83 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $126.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.51.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 50.69%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

