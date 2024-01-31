abrdn plc Has $23.07 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.07% of DuPont de Nemours worth $23,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $62.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.70. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $62.80 and a one year high of $78.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.78.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

