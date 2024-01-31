abrdn plc Has $24.37 Million Stock Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 625,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 151,112 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.99% of Werner Enterprises worth $24,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after buying an additional 40,108 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 19,471 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average of $40.82. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $817.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 24.03%.

Several brokerages have commented on WERN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

