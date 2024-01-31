abrdn plc Has $25.64 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,782 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $25,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $200.42 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair started coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.19.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

