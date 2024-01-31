abrdn plc Has $25.64 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,782 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $25,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Boeing Price Performance
BA opened at $200.42 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.66.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA
Boeing Company Profile
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Boeing
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- PulteGroup can set a new high in 2024
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Coinbase stock and the case for 50% upside
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Dollar Tree stock won’t be at a discount for much longer
Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.