abrdn plc Has $26.02 Million Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

abrdn plc raised its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,631 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,042 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.56% of Wintrust Financial worth $26,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 106.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 36.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 347.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTFC stock opened at $99.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.44. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.48 and a fifty-two week high of $100.71.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.70%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

