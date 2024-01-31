abrdn plc Has $28.48 Million Stock Holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

abrdn plc boosted its position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.90% of Nova worth $28,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nova by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,552,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,655,000 after purchasing an additional 75,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nova by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 904,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,120,000 after purchasing an additional 39,986 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nova by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 803,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,189,000 after purchasing an additional 69,699 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Nova by 262.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,827,000 after purchasing an additional 166,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nova by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 230,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,024,000 after purchasing an additional 77,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Nova stock opened at $146.25 on Wednesday. Nova Ltd. has a 12 month low of $86.82 and a 12 month high of $153.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.39. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $128.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.00 million. Nova had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 25.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NVMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nova in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Nova from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

