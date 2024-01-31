abrdn plc Has $29.34 Million Stock Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,208,236 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,446 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.13% of Rivian Automotive worth $29,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RIVN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 31.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth about $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.24.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $55,766.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of RIVN opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.40.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 148.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.57) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.