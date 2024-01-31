abrdn plc Has $29.35 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 25,997 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.14% of State Street worth $29,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in State Street by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of State Street by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on STT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $74.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.83. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.