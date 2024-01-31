abrdn plc Increases Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,902 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.09% of Splunk worth $22,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Splunk by 204.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $153.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.29, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.19 and a 52-week high of $153.88.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Splunk

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Featured Stories

