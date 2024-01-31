abrdn plc Increases Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 868,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,592 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.32% of Americold Realty Trust worth $26,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 6.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

COLD opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.92.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -220.00%.

In other news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $256,802.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $170,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,616 shares in the company, valued at $130,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $256,802.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.