abrdn plc Increases Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,486 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.12% of Eversource Energy worth $23,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,283,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,724,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,203,000 after acquiring an additional 242,898 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 132,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

ES stock opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $84.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.80.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

