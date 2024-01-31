abrdn plc Lowers Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 803,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424,224 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.54% of AZEK worth $23,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 35.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the first quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 155.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,910 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 113.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,989,000 after acquiring an additional 384,936 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on AZEK from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. B. Riley decreased their target price on AZEK from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on AZEK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.21.

Shares of AZEK opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 87.20 and a beta of 1.87.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,392,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $483,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,227,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,697,740.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at $7,392,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,010 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

