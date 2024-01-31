abrdn plc Purchases 22,104 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,104 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.06% of Carrier Global worth $29,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Carrier Global by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,427,000 after buying an additional 7,996,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Carrier Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CARR stock opened at $56.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

