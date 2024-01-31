abrdn plc Purchases 39,259 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

abrdn plc increased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 959,784 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,259 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.10% of HP worth $24,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 83.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 84.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.23. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPQ. StockNews.com raised HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

