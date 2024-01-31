abrdn plc Purchases 869 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

abrdn plc lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $23,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 106.3% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $420,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $220,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

ROP stock opened at $561.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $538.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.77 and a 52 week high of $562.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.97%.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.07.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

