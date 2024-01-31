abrdn plc Raises Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 798,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,662 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.14% of FirstEnergy worth $27,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Insider Transactions at FirstEnergy

In related news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE FE opened at $36.76 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $41.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.00%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

