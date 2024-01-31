abrdn plc Raises Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,254 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.26% of FMC worth $21,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in FMC by 872,245.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after buying an additional 174,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FMC news, Director Robert C. Pallash bought 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,270.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Stock Performance

NYSE FMC opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $133.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day moving average of $68.41.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

FMC Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

