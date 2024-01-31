abrdn plc Raises Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,105 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.08% of PPG Industries worth $25,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in PPG Industries by 3.8% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.86.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PPG stock opened at $143.07 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.79%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

