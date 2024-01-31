abrdn plc Reduces Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 344,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,630 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in RTX were worth $24,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $90.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.06 and its 200-day moving average is $82.13. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $130.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

