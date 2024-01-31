abrdn plc lowered its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 112,839 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.17% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $28,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 246,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,670,000 after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 38.1% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 389,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,949,000 after purchasing an additional 107,433 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.5% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.0% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE ARE opened at $121.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $172.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.18, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). The firm had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 365.47%.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $240,834.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,723,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,278,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $240,834.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,723,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,278,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,405 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

