abrdn plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,554 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,038 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.06% of Motorola Solutions worth $29,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSI. Bank of America began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $327.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.25 and a 12-month high of $330.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.87.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

