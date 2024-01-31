abrdn plc Sells 190,161 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

abrdn plc lessened its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 541,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,161 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 1.26% of Stride worth $24,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,160,000 after buying an additional 506,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter worth about $13,432,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,722,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter worth about $10,819,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 2,792.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 269,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,048,000 after buying an additional 260,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LRN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eliza Mcfadden sold 11,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $691,072.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Eliza Mcfadden sold 11,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $691,072.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $264,162.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,495 shares in the company, valued at $575,017.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,219. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stride Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $60.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.52. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $69.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.35.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Stride had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $504.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

