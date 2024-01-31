abrdn plc Sells 21,301 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,698,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,301 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.24% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $27,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,281,000 after buying an additional 1,379,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $410,211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,003,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,316,000 after buying an additional 722,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,350,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,409,000 after purchasing an additional 337,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,892,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $237,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,095.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,892,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318 in the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ:HST opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.30. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.