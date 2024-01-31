abrdn plc Sells 451 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,076.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $925.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total value of $1,417,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,407,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,407,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,084 shares of company stock worth $8,091,335. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $959.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $960.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $877.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $830.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.95 EPS for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.