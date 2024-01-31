abrdn plc Sells 4,595 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $25,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 367,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,357,000 after buying an additional 29,722 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 19,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $250.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $99.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.17. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $155.38 and a fifty-two week high of $251.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.85.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

