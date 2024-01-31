abrdn plc Sells 5,043 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.87% of Kadant worth $23,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KAI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kadant by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 11.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Kadant in the first quarter valued at $1,483,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KAI opened at $287.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.16 and a 200-day moving average of $240.51. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.23. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $183.19 and a one year high of $289.58.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.45. Kadant had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $244.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Kadant’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

