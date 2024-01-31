abrdn plc Sells 55,181,558 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

abrdn plc lowered its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 84.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,831,368 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,181,558 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.09% of Banco Bradesco worth $28,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 21.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 6.5% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 35.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BBD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.20 target price on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Banco Bradesco Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BBD opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.06. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

