abrdn plc Takes $24.45 Million Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 354,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $24,446,000. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.61% of Merit Medical Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,214,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $854,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $378,653,000 after acquiring an additional 377,858 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,139,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,699,000 after acquiring an additional 45,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,022,000 after acquiring an additional 45,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,676,000 after buying an additional 44,624 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMSI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.71.

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $79.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.