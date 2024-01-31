abrdn plc Trims Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

abrdn plc cut its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 781,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 178,260 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 1.64% of Cohu worth $26,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COHU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cohu by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COHU has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.51. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $43.99.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $150.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.05 million. Cohu had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $98,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,099.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

