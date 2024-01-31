abrdn plc Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

abrdn plc reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,368 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $29,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Shares of HON opened at $205.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.43 and a 200 day moving average of $192.76.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

