abrdn plc Trims Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $28,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,140,000 after purchasing an additional 129,194 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $374,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 110,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,896 shares of company stock worth $17,833,597 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.5 %

ISRG opened at $377.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $337.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $384.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

