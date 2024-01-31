ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.26.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.04. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 0.59. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.40 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 4,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $112,294.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,097.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $111,810.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,769.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 4,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $112,294.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,393 shares in the company, valued at $688,097.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,106 shares of company stock valued at $480,868. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

