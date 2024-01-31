Acadian Timber (ADN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.04. Acadian Timber had a net margin of 42.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of C$26.59 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE:ADN opened at C$16.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.97. Acadian Timber has a one year low of C$15.40 and a one year high of C$18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$278.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is 49.36%.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

