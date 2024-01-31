Accretion Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENER) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.56. 822,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,081% from the average session volume of 69,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

Accretion Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51.

Institutional Trading of Accretion Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENER. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 253.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 521.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 56,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 47,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Accretion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

About Accretion Acquisition

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

