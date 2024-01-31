Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $58.00

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 58.80 ($0.75), with a volume of 131772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.76).

Accsys Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £143.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 72.82.

Accsys Technologies Company Profile

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of solid wood and wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers solid acetylated wood for use in windows, doors, shutters, decking, and cladding under the Accoya brand; and wood chips to manufacture panel products under the Tricoya brand.

