AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

AHCO opened at $7.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.30. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $22.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.89.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $804.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. AdaptHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 18.7% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 3,622,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,962,000 after buying an additional 570,497 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 26.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 90,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

