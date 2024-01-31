Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) Trading Up 0.1%

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.14 and last traded at $17.10. Approximately 6,994 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 27,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.07. The firm has a market cap of $150.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JSTC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 35,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 17,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $541,000.

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Company Profile

The Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (JSTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Adasina Social Justice index. The fund is an actively managed fund of global companies screened for social justice criteria. JSTC was launched on Dec 10, 2020 and is managed by Adasina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.